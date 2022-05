Rada Ratifies Agreement With EU And Euratom On Participation In Horizon Europe Program

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement between Ukraine, the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) on Ukraine's participation in the Horizon Europe funding programme for research and innovation and the Euratom Research and Training Programme (2021-2025).

327 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of Bill No. 0142 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, ratification of the agreement will contribute to active integration into the European Research Area through the implementation of joint scientific, research and innovative projects within the framework of the above programs.

The agreement was signed on October 12, 2021 at the 23rd Ukraine-European Union summit.

The European Atomic Energy Community was created in 1957, it contributes to the development and research of atomic energy, the creation of a common market for nuclear fuel, control of nuclear production and the development of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes within the framework of uniform safety standards.