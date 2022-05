In April 2022, compared to April 2021, the Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant reduced steel production 4.5 times or by 260,700 tons to 73,600 tons.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In April 2022, compared to April 2021, Zaporizhstal reduced pig iron production 5.2 times to 68,900 tons, rolled products production 4.3 times to 65,700 tons.

In January-April 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, the company reduced pig iron production by 45.1% to 830,200 tons, steel production - by 45.8% to 721,000 tons, rolled products production - by 44.1% to 630,100 tons.

"In connection with the intensification of hostilities in the region since the beginning of March, the Metinvest group has transferred part of the equipment of the Zaporizhstal plant to hot conservation mode. At the end of March, Zaporizhstal partially resumed the work of the cold rolling workshop for the production and shipment of cold-rolled rolls to the European consumer. A month after the forced shutdown, the Zaporizhstal plant removed equipment from conservation and partially resumed production. In April 2022, the plant operated at an average of 50% of its capacity," the statement said.

It is noted that the decrease in the level of production in comparison with the same period last year is associated with a shortage of raw materials and logistical problems caused by military operations.

"During the month of work after the forced stop, Zaporizhstal produced 68,000 tons of pig iron. Now we are mastering the production of a new type of product - metal sheet for the construction industry. After the victory of Ukraine, it will be useful in restoring the infrastructure of our cities. We work not only on the production, but also on the humanitarian front. On the basis of the hub of the Center for Coordination of the Humanitarian Mission "Metinvest" in Zaporizhzhia, about 230,000 food packages have been formed for Ukrainian cities most affected by military aggression," said Oleksandr Myronenko, the Director General of the plant, on his Facebook page.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early April, Zaporizhstal removed the equipment from conservation and partially resumed production.

On March 2, Zaporizhstal temporarily mothballed production.

In February 2022, Zaporizhstal produced 357,400 tons of pig iron, 313,800 tons of steel and 221,800 tons of rolled products.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the plant reduced steel production by 0.1% to 3,778,200 tons, increased pig iron production by 0.1% to 4,473,500 tons, while the production of rolled products remained at the level of 2020 - 3,204,000 tons.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart Holding group (23.76%), which take part in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadim Novinsky.