Rada Asking U.S. To Recognize Russia As Sponsor Of Terrorism State

The Verkhovna Rada is asking the House of Representatives and the Senate of the U.S. Congress to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

A total of 344 MPs voted for the adoption of the relevant draft resolution 7341, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the Verkhovna Rada calls on the House of Representatives and the Senate of the U.S. Congress to:

- apply, within certain powers, to the U.S. Department of State for the preparation of an appropriate opinion on recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism;

- support the conclusion on the recognition of the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism;

- strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation and the states cooperating with it that support its terrorist regime, in particular by applying the sanctions provided for in accordance with the status of the state sponsoring terrorism;

- impose sanctions against government and business circles, political parties of the Russian Federation that support the war against Ukraine;

- to recognize the illegal formations "LPR" and "DPR", as well as the Russian Armed Forces as terrorist organizations, in particular, given the atrocities that they committed and are committing in Ukraine, accompanied by particular cruelty, execution of the civilian population, mass rape of women, men and children, as well as creating deliberate conditions for a humanitarian catastrophe;

- support all the proposed initiatives for the systematic and maximum provision of defense, sanctions, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine, which will help the Ukrainian state resist in the war against the aggressor state.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is convinced that the actions of the Russian Federation and its President Vladimir Putin in relation to Ukraine and its citizens are acts of international terrorism, that is, they clearly correspond to such a term in the meaning defined by the U.S. State Department," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Verkhovna Rada announced the inadmissibility of Russia's monopolization of victory in the World War II.