More Than 100 Evacuees From Azovstal Arrive In Zaporizhzhia

Buses with more than 100 citizens evacuated on May 1 from the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region) have arrived in Zaporizhzhia.

The United Nations in Ukraine Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator Osnat Lubrani wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I'm relieved to confirm that the safe passage operation from Mariupol has been successful.

The people I travelled with told me heartbreaking stories of the hell they went through. I'm thinking about the people who remain trapped. We will do all we can to assist them,” she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 100 people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant on May 1.