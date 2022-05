The Verkhovna Rada intends to limit the circulation in Ukraine of medicines, the production of which is located in Russia or Belarus.

316 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of Bill No. 7313 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Rada intends to establish that state registration of a medicine can be denied or it can be canceled by shortening the validity period of the marketing authorization if, according to the results of the examination, it is established that one, several or all stages of the medicine production are carried out by enterprises whose production facilities are located on the territory of the Russian Federation or Belarus.

If such a fact is established, state registration of medicines in Ukraine may be temporarily canceled by termination of the marketing authorization.

Besides, the Rada intends to establish that for the period of martial law in Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers, on the proposal of the Ministry of Health, can temporarily stop the export of medicines if the needs of the Ukrainian health system in such medicines are not fully met.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of March, the Ministry of Health banned the use of 39 medicines in Ukraine, the manufacturers and/or applicants of which have a legal address and/or address of the place of business in the Republic of Belarus.