Invaders Bombed Grain Elevator In Luhansk Region, Which Would Be Enough For 120 Million People - Haidai

The Russian occupation troops dropped air bombs on a grain elevator in Rubizhne, Luhansk region, as a result of which all the agricultural products in it were destroyed. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, on Facebook on Tuesday, May 3.

Haidai pointed out that the occupiers dropped powerful air bombs on the Golden AGRO LLC enterprise in Rubizhne, which destroyed all agricultural products. The governor published a video with a difference of several days: Golden AGRO LLC before and after the bombing.

"In addition to the facilities of the complex, all the agricultural products that were stored there were destroyed: 17,000 tons of wheat, 8,500 tons of sunflower. The amount of grain burned out was enough to feed 300,000 people with bread during the year. And if once, then this is approximately 120 million people," the governor stressed.

The invaders want to organize a famine in Luhansk region, Haidai wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 2, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said that the Russian occupiers were purposefully taking measures to organize a new famine in Ukraine.

On March 14, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported that the occupiers were deliberately destroying agricultural machinery in Ukraine.

Also, the Russian invaders damaged 6 granaries in the east of Ukraine.