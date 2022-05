The Russian occupation government is preparing to annex the captured territories of the south of Ukraine to the temporarily occupied Crimea, and also ordered stamps and seals with the inscription: "Russia, the Republic of Donbass, Mariupol" from private enterprises of the Rostov region for Mariupol.

This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A number of private enterprises of the Rostov region received an order for the manufacture of seals and stamps for the occupation administrations of Mariupol. The list of institutions that will receive new "attributes" includes educational institutions, hospitals, police, registry offices and administrative institutions. Even though most of them are now completely destroyed by Russian troops. The ordered stamps and seals contain the inscription: "Russia, the Republic of Donbass, Mariupol, the military-civil administration," the message says.

Intelligence reports that the invaders announced that in June such stamps and seals will be made for the occupied Kherson.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, today in Mariupol, the invaders are conducting a "big cleaning," the Russians are looking for and destroying the bodies of those killed, for this, three mobile crematoriums have been operating in the city since April 15.

According to intelligence, Russia is considering the possibility of annexing the captured territories of the south of Ukraine to the temporarily occupied Crimea and their subsequent integration into the Russian economic space.

The development of a corresponding plan with a period of at least 2030 was announced on May 1 by Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the "head" of Crimea on information policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate, information is disseminated among the military of the Russian army that the term of the "special military operation" is determined until September 2022.

In mid-March, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russia was conducting propaganda work in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation regarding the need to end the war by May 9.

It is expected that on May 9, the invaders will try to hold a "victory parade" in Mariupol.