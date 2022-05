Number Of Killed Children Up 1 To 220 Since Start Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

On May 2, the number of killed children increased by 1 to 220, the number of injured - by 1 to 406 since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"626 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official figures, 220 children were killed and 406 were injured," the statement says.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 115, Kharkiv region - 95, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 45, Mykolaiv region - 43, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhzhia region - 27, Sumy region - 17, in the city of Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

It is indicated that on May 2, as a result of missile attacks on Odesa by the invaders, a 14-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was injured.

As a result of daily bombardments and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,584 educational institutions were damaged by the Russian military, 118 of them were completely destroyed.