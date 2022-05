More Than 3,000 Civilians Killed In War In Ukraine - UN

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at least 3,153 civilians have been killed as a result of the fighting, and at least 3,316 more have been wounded or injured.

This is evidenced by the data of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," it was reported.

The organization emphasizes that the real numbers of civilian casualties can be much higher, as information from places where intense hostilities were conducted is delayed. Besides, some of the messages are awaiting official confirmation.

The OHCHR notes that this concerns Mariupol, Izium or Popasna. From these settlements there were reports of numerous civilian casualties, but they are awaiting confirmation.

Recall that as of April 13, 2022, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported 1,892 Ukrainians who were killed as a result of Russian military aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Mykolaiv regional prosecutor's office reported that in the village of Novofontanka, the bodies of two civilians with traces of gunshot wounds were found in a common grave.

And yesterday, May 2, in Kyiv region near the village of Makariv, law enforcement officers revealed a burial with the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds and traces of torture.