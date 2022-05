It Will Take At Least Month To Normalize Situation With Fuel - Kuyun

Director of Consulting Group A-95 Serhii Kuyun believes that it will take at least a month to normalize the situation with fuel in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

In his opinion, the shortage of fuel in Kyiv and Kyiv region is primarily due to military factors - an attack on the Kremenchuk refinery

However, the fact that the level of limit prices set by the state was below the cost price for many companies also played a role.

“Certainly, many companies did not see the point in importing. They preferred to buy something on the domestic market in the hope that the situation would change. But everything only got worse, stocks were washed away and precious time was lost as a result. It could be spent on blazing trails for imports. Importers of both road and rail shipments face a bunch of technical and regulatory issues,” Kuyun said.

In his opinion, the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of April 29 to change the formula for marginal fuel prices for sales allows returning economic incentives to business.

But in order to successfully overcome the shortage, it is necessary to solve European logistical problems, since Western partners were not ready for such significant supplies to Ukraine, and work is important here both at the interstate level and with specific Western companies.

“As it turned out, some issues can only be resolved at the intergovernmental level. European governments own ports and railways, they can effectively coordinate the businesses of their countries in order to focus on the relevance of the Ukrainian direction,” the expert noted.

He believes that at least a month is needed to carry out this work, establish a larger volume of supplies and normalize with fuel.

As reported, on April 29, the director of the A-95 consulting company, Serhii Kuyun, said that a shortage of gasoline began in Ukraine. He also admitted that in the near future the government may temporarily stop the retail sale of fuel at filling stations.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov believes that the shortage was due to Ukrainians who began to return home en masse for the Easter and May Day holidays.

Earlier, our agency showed empty filling stations in Kyiv, as well as kilometer-long queues of cars to those filling stations where there was still at least some fuel left.