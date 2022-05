EU Wants To Replace Import Of Russian Natural Gas With LNG Supplies From African Countries - Media

The European Union plans to intensify cooperation with African countries to replace natural gas supplies from the Russian Federation and reduce dependence on the Russian Federation in this matter.

This was reported in the draft EU document, which Bloomberg obtained.

The European Union is set to walk away from its largest natural gas supplier after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Instead of the Russian Federation, European countries turn to Nigeria, Senegal and Angola, which have almost unused liquefied natural gas (LNG) potential.

Also, the EU project is aimed at preparing the bloc for the import of at least 10 million tons of renewable hydrogen to replace natural gas by 2030.

“The EU plan to increase LNG imports by 50 billion cubic meters and boost shipments of pipeline gas from countries other than Russia by 10 billion cubic meters requires setting relationships with traditional suppliers on a new basis and extending trade to new emerging suppliers,” the document says.

The EU project also notes the need to work to ensure open, flexible and liquid global LNG markets, both with major producers (the United States, Australia and Qatar) and with consumers, including Japan, China and South Korea.

Europe also believes that increased LNG procurements will have an impact on global trade.

Recall that the Ukrainian authorities, due to Russian military aggression, are calling on countries and companies from all over the world to stop buying energy resources from the Russian Federation, which will reduce the financing of the "military machine" of Russia and influence the course of the conflict.

Earlier we wrote that in early February, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union would be able to cope with the partial cessation of natural gas supplies from Russia.

We also wrote that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Europe with painful consequences if it refused to import Russian natural gas.