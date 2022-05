Zelenskyy Speaks In Rada For First Time Since War Beginning, Boris Johnson Announces GBP 300m Aid To Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken in the Verkhovna Rada for the first time since the start of the war, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced GBP 300 million in aid to Ukraine.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke in the Parliament... Also, the President of Ukraine spoke in the Rada," he wrote.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a speech to parliament, announced the provision of new weapons and protective equipment to Ukraine for GBP 300 million.

Johnson was also present online at Zelenskyy’s speech.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it was previously announced that British Prime Minister Johnson, in an appeal to the Rada on Tuesday, would announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for GBP 300 million.