On May 3, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced the former Member of Parliament Oleh Tsariov to 12 years in prison for calls for separatism.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in court.

The court found Tsariov guilty of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 110 and Part 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, that is, in public calls for committing intentional actions in order to change the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine in violation of the order, as well as in public calls for violent change and overthrow of the constitutional system using the media.

In addition, the court decided to appeal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request to deprive Tsariov of the Order for the merits of the 3rd degree.

The prosecutor's office opened the case against Tsariov in 2014.

After the repeated public statements of Tsariov in support of the federalization of Ukraine, the denial of the annexation of Crimea by Russia, as well as the calls of a politician to withdraw Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv regions from Ukraine and the creation of the so-called "Novorossiya".

In 2016, the case was referred to the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, law enforcement officers served the ex-MP Tsariov (Party of Regions) with suspicion of encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and collaboration.

Tsariov complained that the Russian authorities deceived him and deprived the rental of sanatoriums in Crimea.