Among the military of the Russian army, information is disseminated that the term of the so-called "special military operation" is determined until September 2022.

This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Information is spreading among the invader's military army that the term of the so-called "special military operation" has been determined until September 2022," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-March, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Russia was conducting propaganda work in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation regarding the need to end the war by May 9.

In early May, the Russian Federation acknowledged that "victorious" successes in Ukraine are not expected by May 9.

According to British intelligence, at the beginning of May, Russia used about 65% of all its ground forces for the military invasion in Ukraine.