Servicemen of the Azov Special Forces Regiment, who have been holding defense in Mariupol for more than two months, have reported on the assault on the Azovstal metallurgical plant by the Russian military.

The corresponding statement to Ukrainian Pravda was made by the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment Sviatoslav Palamar.

According to him, throughout the past night, the invaders actively shelled and bombed the territory of the plant, and now enemy soldiers are trying to break into the territory of the enterprise.

He also added that two civilian women were killed in the night shelling of Azovstal.

The beginning of the assault on Azovstal was also reported by Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Tsaplienko.

According to him, Azov's deputy Palamar told by telephone that the regiment's fighters are demanding the Supreme Commander-in-Chief (President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) to intervene in the situation.

Recall that on Monday, May 2, the Ministry of Defense said that Mariupol is almost under the full control of the Russian military, the Ukrainian military continues to hold the territory of the Azovstal plant.

We also wrote that the soldiers of the Azov Regiment published a video showing the chronicle of the defense of Mariupol from the Russian invaders.

In addition, last night the Mariupol City Council announced the continuation of the evacuation of people from the city today, May 3.