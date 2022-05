The Cabinet of Ministers approved the plan to ensure food security in conditions of the martial law.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government has developed a set of actions in many areas. Firstly, it is monitoring the state of food security and agricultural infrastructure in general. Secondly, state support will be provided to national food manufacturers. Thirds, the most socially vulnerable population will receive targeted food assistance. In addition, monitoring and appropriate regulation of prices for products will be under special state control,” the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi is quoted in the statement.

According to the statement, ministries, the State Statistics Service and regional military administrations will regularly monitor, in particular, statistics on the balance of main food products, will control the level of trade margin.

"The volumes of domestic agricultural products for export and further during martial law will be regulated by the state. The need and number of enterprises in need of financing to expand, restore and build production facilities will be studied. In addition, the needs of domestic enterprises of the agro-industrial complex in critical goods import will be ensured. Among other things, the state will also regularly purchase food sets for socially unprotected segments of the population,” the statement said.

Local programs for self-sufficiency of territorial communities with food products will also be implemented.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers created an interdepartmental working group to provide the population with food for long-term storage and sanitary-hygienic goods in martial law.