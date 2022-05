Russia Troops Removing Military Equipment From Storage And Sending It To Ukraine - General Staff

Russian troops are removing military equipment from storage and sending it to Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook, Ukrainian News reports.

"The enemy takes measures to replenish significant losses of equipment in the units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, conducting hostilities in Ukraine. According to available information, in the town of Boguchar of the Voronezh region, from April 27 to May 2, 17 tanks and 60 infantry fighting vehicles-1 were removed from the storage,” the General Staff reports.

The equipment was sent to Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is transferring military equipment and military personnel to Ukraine from Vladivostok.

Russian occupation troops faced the problem of the impossibility of restoring military equipment, which for a long time was on conservation in warehouses. It turned out that optics and electronics containing valuable metals were plundered from combat vehicles.

On May 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 12 attacks of the Russian military in Donbas.