Johnson In Address To Rada On Tuesday Will Announce New Package Of Military Assistance To Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in address to the Verkhovna Rada on May 3 will announce a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of GBP 300 million. This is stated in the message of the office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Prime Minister will speak today in the Ukrainian parliament on video conference, becoming the first world leader who will speak in the Verkhovna Rada since the start of the conflict. The government will announce the new package of defense military assistance to Ukraine for the amount of GBP 300 million and the transfer of specialized civil protection vehicles. It is expected that the Prime Minister will say that this is the "star hour" of Ukraine, and the United Kingdom "is proud of being among its friends," the statement said.

Johnson will turn to the Verkhovna Rada on the video conference in connection with the resumption of the work of the British Embassy in Kyiv.

A new assistance batch includes radio electronic warfare, counter-battery radar systems, equipment for creating GPS interference and thousands of night vision devices.

The United Kingdom will also transfer heavy drones in the coming weeks to support the isolated forces and more than a dozen new specialized Toyota Land Cruiser cars to protect civilians in the east of Ukraine and evacuate civilians from the frontline areas.

As Ukrainian News reported, on April 9, Johnson visited Kyiv, where he met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the meeting with Zelenskyy, the British Prime Minister presented him with proposals to strengthen the military support of Ukraine, as well as a new package of financial and military assistance.