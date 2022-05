Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Pope Francis about allegedly the plans of Russians to end the war in Ukraine until May 9.

The Pope said this in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere Della Sera, European Pravda writes.

"Orban, when I met him, told me that the Russians have a plan, that everything will end on May 9. I hope this is so ... Because now it’s not just Donbas, this is Crimea, this is Odesa, it takes from Ukraine the Black Sea port, that's all. I am pessimistic, but we must do everything possible to stop the war,” Pope said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Danilov said that the Hungarian authorities knew about the impending attack on Ukraine, Russia warned them.

Besides, Orban, after winning the election, called Zelenskyy his opponent. Among other opponents, he called left-wing political forces and media.

Earlier, Zelenskyy criticized Viktor Orban because he "almost the only one in Europe who supports Putin" and suggested that the Hungarian Prime Minister "lost honesty somewhere in contacts with Moscow."