As a result of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army became much weaker material and conceptually.

This is stated in the fresh reconnaissance review of the British Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the Russian defense budget doubled from 2005 to 2018 due to investments in the development of air, ground and naval forces and means. But modernization still did not allow Russia to dominate Ukraine both in strategic planning and in operational performance, which does not allow to turn numerical power into a decisive advantage.

"The Russian army is now much weaker, both financially and conceptually, as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. The restoration from this will be aggravated by sanctions. This will have a long-term impact on the ability of Russia to deploy its armed forces," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News reported, Russia involved about 65% of the ground armed forces for military invasion of Ukraine, of which more than a quarter are currently disabled.

Meanwhile, the U.S. intelligence suggested Russians disappointed with Putin and the war in Ukraine get in touch with it.

On April 14, the director of the CIA William Burns warned that due to the failures of the Russian army in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin may go to use nuclear weapons.