The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde, said that from tomorrow, the work of the diplomatic mission of her country in Kyiv will be resumed.

The minister has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the kingdom's foreign affairs agency also thanked Poland, whose authorities allowed Swedish diplomats to temporarily work in its territory due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Recall that on February 12, against the background of actively disseminated information about the impending invasion of Russia, the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on its citizens to leave Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Monday, May 2, U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina A. Kvien announced the resumption of work of the US Embassy in Ukraine.

Last week, we reported that on April 29, the Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv resumed its work.

And on April 27, the Austrian embassy returned to the Ukrainian capital.