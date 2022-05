In the suburbs of Moscow (Russia) on the night of May 3, a major fire broke out in the territory of a warehouse complex where printed materials were stored.

This is reported by the Mash Telegram channel.

It is noted that the fire broke out around midnight in the hangar at the warehouse of the Prosveshchenie publishing house in the territory of the Atlant Park production and warehouse complex on Kudinovskoye Highway in Bogorodskoye.

The fire quickly spread and soon engulfed the entire warehouse (dimensions: 150 by 170 meters). The area of ​​the fire was almost 34,000 square meters. The fire resulted in a partial collapse of the complex.

About 100 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fire, and 33 pieces of equipment were also involved in extinguishing the fire. The fire has been assigned an increased difficulty rank.

Due to the heavy smoke, experts take measurements of the air.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in the Russian Federation in the city of Bryansk, located near the border with Ukraine, on the night of Monday, April 25, a fire broke out at an oil depot.

And recently, one of the main buildings of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense burned in the Russian Federation.

Also in Russian Belgorod, a freight train unexpectedly derailed.

Besides, in the city of Korolev, near Moscow, where many enterprises of the space and rocket industries are located, a major fire began.

In addition, on April 1, an oil depot caught fire in Belgorod, Russia. In Russia, they claim that it was a production emergency.

And already on May 2, a fire broke out in Perm at a factory where charges were made for Smerch and Grads rocket systems.