Fuel Prices Rise Sharply In Ukraine: How Much Do They Sell Gasoline & Diesel Fuel

Retail chains of gas stations raised fuel prices following the government's increase in marginal trade surcharges for gasoline and diesel fuel.

That follows from enkorr with reference to the monitoring data of the A-95 Consulting Group.

Thus, in the networks of WOG and OKKO gasoline A-95 went up by 1.95 UAH/l to 36.05 UAH/l. Diesel fuel in these networks has risen in price by 2.00 UAH/l, up to 40.66 UAH/l.

Stations of the Ukrnafta company (552 gas stations), part of which belongs to the Privat group, also raised prices. Gasoline brand A-92 has risen in price to 35.05 UAH/l, A-95 - up to 36.05 UAH/l and diesel fuel - up to 40.66 UAH/l. At the same time, most of the filling stations of this group raised fuel prices on April 27.

Other chains have also adjusted their prices following the government's decision.

Recall, on Friday, April 29, the director of the consulting company "A-95" Serhii Kuyun said that problems with fuel began in Kyiv and the regions.

He admitted that due to the current situation, retail sales of gasoline at gas stations could be temporarily suspended.

During his traditional video address to the Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is no solution yet to eliminate the fuel shortage in Ukraine.

According to him, the shortage is caused by shelling by Russian troops, which purposefully destroy the relevant infrastructure.

Meanwhile, there is a shortage of gasoline, diesel and car LPG at gas stations in Kyiv. Some gas stations still have fuel, but it is released in limited quantities.

The WOG gas station network has limited the sale of fuel to individuals to 10 liters per day and only with a Pride loyalty card.

Also, BRSM-Nafta introduced restrictions on the supply of fuel.