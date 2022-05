Satellite Internet Starlink in Ukraine has about 150,000 daily active users.

Vice Prime Minister / Digital Transformation Minister, Mykhailo Fiodorov, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to Apptopia, Starlink in Ukraine has about 150,000 daily active users. Now Starlink terminals work for social infrastructure facilities - these are schools, hospitals, village councils, and fire stations. After the liberation of the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, operators began to restore communication using Starlink. There are villages where shelling destroyed 10 kilometers of cable. Thanks to one Starlink station, the provider was able to quickly restore Internet access. This is a unique experience using Starlink and has never happened before in the world," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early April, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) handed over 5,000 Starlink satellite Internet stations to Ukraine.

On February 28, Fiodorov announced that the first batch of Starlink satellite Internet stations had arrived in Ukraine.