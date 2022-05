The network of filling stations BRSM-Nafta has introduced restrictions on the supply of fuel.

Oleksandr Melnychuk, the director for Strategic Marketing and Innovations of BRSM-Nafta, wrote about this on the social network Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, according to Melnychuk, BRSM-Nafta is forced to impose restrictions on the sale of fuel: gasoline A95 Euro PLUS - 20 liters, gasoline A95 Premium (32% bioethanol) - 50 liters, diesel fuel - 50 liters, gas - 30 liters.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, there is a shortage of gasoline, diesel and car LPG at gas stations in Kyiv.

The WOG gas station network has limited the sale of fuel to individuals to 10 liters per day and only with a Pride loyalty card.

On April 29, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the issue of fuel shortages at gas stations should be resolved within a week.

Earlier, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos party, said that the Verkhovna Rada had abandoned the initiative to return the excise tax on fuel and the value-added tax (VAT) rate on its supplies and imports at 20%.

On March 15, the Verkhovna Rada abolished the excise tax on fuel and reduced the rate of value added tax (VAT) on its supplies and imports from 20% to 7%.