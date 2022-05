Putin Might Declare War On Ukraine, Join DPR And LPR To Russia Or Declare Victory In Mariupol On May 9 – Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the "sacred" and symbolic for Russians Victory Day to officially declare war on Ukraine. This will allow the Russian leadership to move on to full-scale mobilization of the population, which is necessary to make up for military losses.

The American television channel CNN reports this with reference to some Western officials.

Western officials agree that Putin will use the symbolic meaning and propaganda value of May 9 to either announce martial law or a significant escalation in hostilities in Ukraine. It is not excluded that the Russian president can do both.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace suggests that on May 9, Putin may try to move away from the actively used term "special military operation."

U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Mike Carpenter believes that on May 9, Putin may announce the accession of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) to Russia. The corresponding statement was made by the U.S. representative at the beginning of the week.

Also, presumably, the Russian president may announce the establishment of full control over Mariupol in the Donetsk region, which would look like a kind of "victory" of the Russian troops.

The option of declaring an attack on Odesa is also not ruled out.

Recall that on Monday, May 2, the American edition of Newsweek, citing a number of experts, reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing Russians for war against the countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

And the Russian publication Meduza wrote at the end of April that Putin wants to annex the so-called DPR and LPR to Russia.

In addition, there is information that Putin will have an operation due to cancer and that the Russian president will be incapacitated for some time.