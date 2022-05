On May 2, Ukrainian military men destroyed eight enemy air targets.

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Russian manned aircraft were actually not included in the Ukrainian air defense coverage area, but the enemy continues to launch missile strikes and increase the presence of UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

As emphasized in the Air Force, the downed Forpost drone is an expensive device, which is estimated at seven million dollars. This is a licensed Israeli copy of the Searcher UAV.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the AFU repelled 12 attacks by Russian military personnel in a day.

Russian troops in Donbas concentrated their main efforts on the offensive south of Izium in Kharkiv region, as well as on establishing control over key settlements in Luhansk region. They are looking for weaknesses in the defense of the AFU in the south.

Meanwhile, the AFU are preventing the Russian troops from launching an offensive against Sloviyansk.