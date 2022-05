AFU Prevent Enemy From Advancing In Direction Of Lyman And Sloviyansk – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not allow the enemy to advance in the direction of Lyman and Sloviyansk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy continued shelling Kharkiv and nearby settlements.

In the Izium direction, the enemy had an active fire influence on the units of the AFU.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, they continued shelling the units of the Ukrainian army along the line of contact.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops in Donbass concentrated their main efforts on the offensive south of Izium, Kharkiv region, as well as on establishing control over key settlements in Luhansk region.

The Russian invaders are looking for weaknesses in the defense of the AFU in the south.

The AFU do not allow the Russian troops to launch an offensive against Sloviyansk.