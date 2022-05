On May 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 12 Russian military attacks in Donbas.

In addition, over the past day, air defense units of the Air Force and the Ground Forces hit seven Orlan-10 UAVs and one Forpost drone.

The enemy suffers losses in other directions as well.

The resistance movement continues to develop actively in the cities and villages temporarily occupied by the aggressor.

The AFU have regained control over the settlements of Verkhnia Rohanka, Ruska Lozova, Slobidske and Prylesne in Kharkiv region.

Russian troops in Donbas concentrated their main efforts on the offensive south of Izium in the Kharkiv region, as well as on establishing control over key settlements in Luhansk region.