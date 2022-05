Pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) are clearing Kyiv region of deadly enemy ammunition and restoring bridges that had been blown up.

Andrii Yakobchuk, a photojournalist of Ukrainian News, watched the work of the specialists.

Thus, in the village of Bervytsia, Brovary district, rescuers, together with policemen, are overcoming the consequences of Russia's armed aggression: they are examining the houses of civilians for "brotherly gifts," dismantling the ruins and demining the territory.

Journalists and cameramen of dozens of leading foreign media saw with their own eyes the destructive power of this war and what the occupiers left behind: the destroyed housing of citizens, mutilated civilian infrastructure and land littered with explosive objects.

The press tour for the media was organized by the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, the SESU, and the Department of Information Support and Access to Public Information of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Director of the Emergency Response Department of the SESU Volodymyr Demchuk said that 300,000 square kilometers of the territory of our state were contaminated with explosive objects as a result of the Russian aggression. All these areas must be surveyed and require clearance.

Currently, employees of the SESU also provide support for engineering work to restore the bridge in the village of Bervytsia. There, during the offensive of the invaders, a bridge was blown up, where they organized a temporary crossing for equipment.