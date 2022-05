Hungarian Authorities Knew About Impending Attack On Ukraine, They Were Warned By Russia - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that the Hungarian authorities were warned in advance by Russia about the impending invasion of Ukraine.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, Danilov made a corresponding statement on the air of the telethon.

Journalists who talked with the NSDC Secretary asked him about the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), as well as about the possible influence of Budapest on this process.

"Hungary, which openly declares its cooperation with Russia. Moreover, it was warned in advance by Putin that there would be an attack on our country," Danilov said.

He also added that for some reason the authorities of this country decided that they could appropriate part of the Ukrainian territory.

"Let's see what the consequences will be after this war for this country," said the NSDC Secretary.

Recall, on February 24, Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from different directions, including from the territories of the unrecognized "DPR" and "LPR" in the Donbas.

Recall that before the invasion began, international media, citing various sources, reported that the Chinese authorities, knowing about Russia's intention to start a war against Ukraine, asked the Russian side to wait for the end of the Olympic Games in Beijing.

We also wrote that on January 11, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at any time, including during the Olympics in China.