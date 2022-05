Evacuation From Mariupol Will Continue Tomorrow. City Council Names Time And Place Of Gathering

The Ukrainian authorities, representatives of the UN and the Red Cross have agreed on the continuation of the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol. The removal of civilians will continue tomorrow, May 3.

The Mariupol City Council announced this on its Telegram channel.

"Officially. Evacuation. With the support of the UN and the Red Cross, the evacuation of civilians has been agreed for tomorrow," it was reported.

The city council added that the gathering place will be located on the Lunacharskyi ring near Berdiansk. The start of the humanitarian corridor is scheduled for 07:00 a.m.

The city authorities also asked to disseminate this information as much as possible.

Recall that on Sunday, May 1, Russia and Ukraine, with the support of the UN and the Red Cross, were able to agree on the work of the humanitarian corridor to the Azovstal plant, on the territory of which civilians are hiding along with the Ukrainian military.

Servicemen of the Azov Special Forces Regiment published a video of how people hiding in the basements of the plant get out of the dungeons.

On the same day, the Mariupol City Council announced the approval of two more gathering points for boarding people on evacuation buses.