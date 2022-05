Another Grave Of Ukrainians Tortured And Killed By Invaders Found Near Kyiv - Prosecutor General's Office

In the territories of Kyiv region liberated from the invaders, mass graves with the bodies of Ukrainians killed by Russian soldiers continue to be identified. Near the village of Kalynivka, the police discovered a burial place with the bodies of two men.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office in the official Telegram channel.

"In the course of investigative measures in the village of Kalynivka of the Makariv United Territorial Community, an unauthorized burial of two men with signs of torture was revealed," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, it was established that Russian servicemen during the occupation of Kalynivka first tortured and then killed two civilians.

It is noted that during the inspection of the burial, it was found that the hands of the killed men were tied, and there were traces of torn nails on the fingers.

In addition, gunshot wounds were found on the bodies of the killed.

It is reported that the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office continues to document the crimes of the Russian military in order to bring them to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 30, police in Kyiv region reported the discovery of a burial place with the bodies of three men near the village of Myrotske, Buchanskyi district.

As it was reported that as of April 8, in Makariv, Kyiv region, the bodies of 132 local residents were found, who were killed by the Russian military.

Recall that on April 20, Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said in an interview with our agency that criminologists from France arrived in Ukraine to help Ukrainian colleagues in investigating war crimes of Russian soldiers.