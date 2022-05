Everything Will Be Decided On Battlefield. Intelligence Believes Putin Not Yet Decided Whether To Annex "LDPR"

Russia has not yet decided whether to annex the occupied part of the Donbas to it or not. However, some steps have already been taken to include the "LDPR" in its composition.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov stated this in an interview with the NV.

"Certain steps have already been taken. Among them, the most important is the transition of supervision from Mr. Surkov to the first deputy head of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation, Sergei Kiriyenko. This is direct leadership from the Kremlin. This is not any leadership of foreign territories," he said.

Budanov clarified that Russia is preparing for such a scenario, but the final decision will be only after Moscow succeeds or fails to seize the entire territory of the Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR."

In the documents signed by Putin, the so-called "republics" are recognized within the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Recently it became known about the change of the curator of the "LDPR" and the intentions of the "republics" to hold a "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation.