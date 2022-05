As a result of a missile strike on Odesa on May 2, a 15-year-old boy was killed. He was in the building where a missile hit. A minor girl was taken to the hospital.

It is reported by Suspilne with reference to the head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the South Natalia Humeniuk.

According to her, there were five people in the building into which the missile hit.

The speaker also added that the blast wave damaged the windows and roof of a religious structure located nearby.

However, according to the speaker of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk, among the killed there is a child of 13 years.

The head of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, also said on the air of the national telethon that the roof of the church of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate was blown away by the blow from the explosion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, May 2, the invaders fired missiles at the bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa region.

Earlier it was reported that the special services of the Russian Federation were preparing riots in Odesa on May 2.

However, it became known that the State Bureau of Investigation officers detained 12 saboteurs who were preparing provocations in Odesa on May 2.

On April 30, the Russian occupation forces launched several missile attacks on Odesa, as a result of which the airport runway was completely disabled.