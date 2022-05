In the Russian Federation, a campaign has intensified to draft volunteers for military service under a contract. From each federal district, 200 people should be called up per week. This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense on Monday, May 2.

The intelligence indicated that in Russia volunteers are promised benefits and increased material support, but the draft campaign does not apply to residents of Moscow. Replenishment should restore the loss of personnel of units participating in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

"To motivate the service with "volunteers", campaign events are held. In particular, traditional Russian narratives about the "collective West" and "non-existent Ukraine" are repeated. They also promise increased material support and benefits. The military leadership of the Russian Federation has established clear "recruitment standards": for the Far Eastern and Siberian federal, this is 200 "volunteers" weekly. At the same time, recruitment is not made at all in Moscow," it was reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 30, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that in the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" Russian troops had almost completely exhausted the mobilization resource among local residents, so the invaders canceled the medical examination and take even disabled people into the "army."

On April 4, Russia launched a hidden mobilization of reservists to be sent to war in Ukraine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine admits the possibility of declaring full mobilization on the territory of Russia to increase the number of forces involved in hostilities.