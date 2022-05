Communist youth league of China has over 73.7 mln members

The Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) has over 73.7 mln members nationwide as of December 31, 2021, according to statistics released by the CYLC Central Committee. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Up to 43.81 mln CYLC members are students and the rest are in enterprises, public institutions, urban and rural communities, social organizations, and other fields.

The CYLC has 3.68 mln organizations across the country by the end of last year, the statistics showed.

There are a total of 1.84 mln such organizations among students, according to the figures.