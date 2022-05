Invaders Fire At Odesa. Damage To One Of Religious Structures Reported

The invaders have launched another missile strike on Odesa. There is no information about the victims yet.

This is reported by the Telegram channel Odesa.Officially.

"There is a hit in the urban infrastructure of Odesa, in particular, one of the religious structures was damaged," the message says.

Information about the victims is being specified.

"Suspilne Odesa" confirms the explosions and publishes a column of smoke against the sky.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, May 2, the invaders fired missiles at the bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa region.

Earlier it was reported that the special services of the Russian Federation were preparing riots in Odesa on May 2.

However, it became known that the State Bureau of Investigation officers detained 12 saboteurs who were preparing provocations in Odesa on May 2.

On April 30, the Russian occupation forces launched several missile attacks on Odesa, as a result of which the airport runway was completely disabled.