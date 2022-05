Smartphone sales in China fell 14.1% year on year to 74.2 mln units in the first quarter of 2022, showed data from the global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The firm has attributed the weak market to continued resurgences of COVID-19, which have weighed on consumption, and the lack of product upgrades.

Chinese smartphone market faces a downside risk of shipping fewer than 300 mln smartphones for the whole of 2022 if the market continues to see an absence of a fresh stimulus, said the IDC.

Domestic smartphone maker Oppo took the lead with a market shipment of 13.7 mln units in the January-March period, taking up 18.5% of the market share, while Honor followed with 13.5 mln units. Vivo came in third with 17.9% of the market in the period, the data showed.

Apple, which was China's top-selling vendor in the previous quarter, was the fourth-largest seller in the first three months with the shipment reaching 12.4 mln units, claiming 16.7% of the market, according to IDC.