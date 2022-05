Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Russia Anna Popova signed a decree "On additional measures for the prevention of cholera". Particular attention is paid to additional preventive measures in the regions bordering Ukraine: Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Rostov regions, Krasnodar Territory and the occupied Crimea. This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Monday, May 2.

"The heads of the territorial directorates of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) were instructed to: prepare laboratories for cholera research by May 15, strengthen control over retail facilities, crowded places, and also inform the population about the measures on disease prevention; by June 1, ensure the readiness of medical institutions to carry out anti-epidemic measures and prepare a calculation of the drugs necessary for this," the directorate reports.

Intelligence suggests that in late May - early June, the leadership of the Russian Federation may resort to provocations in the areas bordering Ukraine, and they will try to transfer responsibility for this to Ukraine, accusing it of "using biological weapons."

On March 10, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

On March 11, Biden said Russia would pay a "great price" if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

On April 11, the Azov regiment announced the use by Russian troops of a poisonous substance of unknown origin, dropped from a drone on Mariupol, Donetsk region.