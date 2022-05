Russian troops in the Donbas have concentrated their main efforts on the offensive south of Izium, Kharkiv region, as well as on establishing control over key settlements in Luhansk region.

This is stated in today's operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, on the territory of Luhansk region, the invaders partially entered the settlements of Popasna and Rubizhne. Now there are street battles.

Russian troops intend to establish full control over these cities in order to further advance in the direction of Lyman and Siversk, Donetsk region.

In the Izium direction, enemy forces continue to attack in the directions Izium - Barvinkove and Izium - Sloviansk.

We will remind, earlier we reported that in order to transfer more forces and equipment south of Iziyum, the invaders established a pontoon crossing over the Siverskyi Donets River.

We also wrote that in Luhansk region, the Russian military seized the uniform and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which may indicate the preparation of provocations.

And the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, on Monday, May 2, said that Russian troops were preparing to attack Severodonetsk, the city could fall under siege.