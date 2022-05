The Energoatom national nuclear power generating company received UAH 36 billion in losses due to the war.

Petro Kotin, the provisional president of Energoatom, said this in an interview with Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The total amount of losses for two months of the war is UAH 36 billion. This includes reduced production and damage to NPP equipment and infrastructure. In addition, since the beginning of the war, the company has been operating at only half of its capacity. Two months ago, nuclear electricity in Ukraine was produced by all 15 power units at four nuclear power plants - this was the first time. During the war, electricity consumption in the country fell by half, so only half of the power units are involved," he said.

Kotin noted that at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region), which is occupied by Russian troops, a minimum number of power units operate, while other reactors are in cold condition, as it is safer.

"There are about 500 Russian soldiers, 50 military vehicles, Russian weapons and explosives on the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This is not safe, since we do not control nuclear material at the station. If an accident occurs, its consequences will affect not only the territory of Ukraine, but also neighboring countries. In peacetime, 11,000 people worked at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Now about 10,000 can work there. We do not infringe on the right of our employees to leave Enerhodar - about 500 employees have already left there. What is the harm of the station from the actions of the Russian invaders? According to preliminary estimates, the station suffered UAH 18 billion in losses," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom refused to purchase uranium concentrate in Russia and plans to increase its supplies from URENCO Group (UK).

On March 4, the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was captured by Russian troops.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest NPP in Europe, which has 6 power units of the VVER-1000 type with a total installed electric capacity of 6 GW.