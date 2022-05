British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going to address the Members of Parliament. Oleksii Honcharenko, MP from the European Solidarity faction, announced this on Facebook.

"Tomorrow Boris Johnson will address the Ukrainian parliament," the MP said in a statement.

Honcharenko did not indicate where he got this information from.

The MP also did not say what exactly Johnson intends to say in his address to the Ukrainian parliament.

Recall, on April 9, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom visited Kyiv, where he met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the meeting with Zelenskyy, the British prime minister presented him with proposals for strengthening military support for Ukraine, as well as a new package of financial and military assistance.

Ukrainian News Agency wrote that at a briefing following the talks with Zelenskyy, Boris Johnson said that the UK would increase sanctions pressure on Russia, as well as increase assistance to Ukraine.

We also reported that on April 19, Boris Johnson called on NATO countries to strengthen Ukraine to such an extent that a new Russian invasion became impossible.

And on April 21, the British Prime Minister admitted that peace talks between Ukraine and Russia would most likely fail because of Russian President Vladimir Putin.