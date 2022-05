On Monday, May 2, the Russian military fired missiles at the Dniester estuary in Odesa region.

This was announced by the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk on his Telegram channel.

"The enemy fired missiles at the bridge over the Dniester estuary. The information is being clarified," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 27, the chairman of the board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company Oleksandr Kamyshyn said that the invaders against fired at the bridge over the Dniester estuary in Odesa region.

Also on April 26, the Russian military fired missiles at the railway bridge across the Dniester estuary.