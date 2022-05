Invaders Want To Arrange New Famine In Ukraine. They Take Out Agricultural Machinery And Destroy Warehouses

The Russian occupiers are purposefully taking measures to organize a new famine in Ukraine. This was stated by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova on Facebook.

Denisova said that during the monitoring satellite images of Planet Lab were found. They testify that powerful Russian bombs were dropped on the territory of the Golden AGRO modern elevator complex in Rubizhne, opened in 2020.

Prior to the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, a laboratory with the most modern equipment was installed at the enterprise, including an express analyzer that provided accurate and fast analyzes of all crops, a grain dryer with a capacity of 1,500 tons per day, a separator, auto scales, and an automatic sampler. The complex could store 30,000 tons of grain at the same time.

"Video recordings began to appear more and more often, showing that the occupiers were taking agricultural equipment for tillage from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The first cases of theft of equipment were recorded in mid-March. Later, using GPS services, the equipment was found in Republic of Chechnya," Denisova wrote.

She also recalled that in the Synelnykovskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region on May 2, a missile hit the warehouses of agricultural enterprises. One was empty, but the other was full of grain. Both of them are destroyed.

"The destruction and export of grain and agricultural equipment in the occupied territories is a violation of Article 55 of the 1949 Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Population in Time of War. I appeal to the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations during the Russian military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of human rights violations by the Russian Federation in Ukraine," Denisova said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the UN Secretary General said that the war in Ukraine threatens world hunger.

On March 8, the International Monetary Fund said that the war in Ukraine could have serious consequences for the whole world.