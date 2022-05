Ukraine has received another part of grant funds in the amount of EUR 495 million.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds were provided from the World Bank’s Donor Trust Fund under the Second Development Policy Loan Program for Ukraine's Economic Recovery.

This grant was granted to Ukraine as part of the first amendments to the Donor Trust Fund Grant Agreement.

In accordance with this, the state budget received funds from the United States (about EUR 463 million), Norway (about EUR 20.5 million) and Austria (about EUR 10 million).

These funds will be used to provide priority social, humanitarian costs, health care costs, support for internally displaced persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Trust Fund was created by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association, contributions to which have already come from Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Norway, Austria and the United States.

Currently, preparations are underway to attract another grant support from the United States in the amount of USD 500 million.