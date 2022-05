Mobilization Continues According To Plan, Probably It Will Continue After May 24 - AFU Ground Forces Command

Mobilization in Ukraine continues according to a plan, probably it will continue after May 24.

Roman Horbach, head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the mobilization was announced on February 24 and should take place within 3 months, but this does not mean that it will end, it all depends on the situation that will develop in the second half of May.

"It all depends on the situation that will develop at the time of completion of the mobilization. If there is such a need, if hostilities continue, there will definitely be a need for replenishment by military specialists of our military units. Therefore, the leadership, I think, will continue to mobilize after May 24," he said.

Horbach noted that mobilization in Ukraine has been going on for more than two months and now it is proceeding at a slower pace than at the beginning, since in late February - early March the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the defense forces were mainly staffed.

Now, according to him, only replenishment of military units by people is being carried out.

In addition to people with combat experience, those who have underwent military service or training camps in peacetime are now being mobilized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on general mobilization within 90 days from the date of entry into force of the decree.

In mid-March, the mobilization of those liable for military service who were not included in the category of reservists of the first stage began.