European Parliament Said That Use Of Nuclear Weapons By RF Would Be Declaration Of War On Humanity

The world must do everything possible to prevent the use of nuclear weapons by Russia. In particular, the UN General Assembly must adopt a resolution that the use of nuclear weapons by Russia against Ukraine will be regarded as a declaration of war on humanity.

This was stated in a comment to Guildhall by the former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, member of the European Parliament, Lieutenant General Riho Terras.

"The use of nuclear weapons will not bring any desired results to Russia, so I do not believe that they will strike. At the same time, I am convinced that we must do everything to ensure that this does not happen," the politician said.

"That is why I support the initiative that the UN General Assembly should adopt a resolution that the use of nuclear weapons by Russia against Ukraine will be accepted as a declaration of war on all mankind," the MEP said.

"As for the intentions to use nuclear weapons, statements on this matter, then yes, I believe that this is already enough to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council. At the same time, China's position on this issue is important, but the attempt of the Russians to use nuclear weapons can change their position," summed up Riho Terras.

Recall that earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indirectly hinted that Russia could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Also earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the world should prepare for a nuclear strike by the aggressor.

On the air of the Russia 1 TV channel, Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva and State Duma member from the LDPR faction Alexei Zhuravlev discussed how many seconds the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would take to reach the capitals of Great Britain, Germany and France, giving Ukraine weapons.

Earlier, the head of the Center for Defense Reforms, coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for countering hybrid threats, which operates within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, Oleksandr Danyliuk also stated that in response to confirmation of intentions to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, Russia should be excluded from the UN Security Council, and the UN General Assembly should immediately adopt a resolution that such a step on the part of the Russian Federation would be a declaration of war on humanity.