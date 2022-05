Russia plans to cut off Ukraine from the seas.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Their goal is to cut off Ukraine from the seas," she said.

According to her, Russia does not abandon its plans to seize the geographical borders not only of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, they are now trying to do this in Kharkiv region and Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in the Black Sea Operational Zone, the occupier’s naval group moved almost 200 km from the Ukrainian coast. Russia has stepped up its fleet at sea.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminded other warships of the Russian Federation that the Black Sea straits are closed only to the entrance, and invited them to leave the Black and Azov Seas.

The invaders paint over the names and hull numbers on their ships.

In the Black Sea, where ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation are now actively operating, a combat aircraft of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation was destroyed. It was shot down by friendly fire from one of the Russian ships.