On the 68th day of the war in Ukraine, the Russian army is trying to create favorable conditions for an offensive on Sloviansk and Severodonetsk, take full control of Rubizhne, improve its position in Popasna, under which it transferred the battalion tactical group of the Mariupol direction, and in the occupied territories of Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia region it is strengthening air defense.

This was reported in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on May 2.

In particular, the Russian Federation continues offensive operations in the east of Ukraine, and in the Volyn and Polissia directions, units of the Armed Forces of Belarus cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, and the threat of missile attacks from the territory of Belarus remains.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy fired mortars at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Senkivka area of Chernihiv region.

In the areas of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine, enhanced administrative-police and counterintelligence regimes have been established. Checkpoints are located on the main roads and near settlements.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy group continues shelling the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Uda and Prudianka.

In the Izium direction, the enemy's offensive operations continue in the directions Izium - Barvinkove and Izium - Sloviansk. The enemy continued shelling Ukrainian troops.

In the Donetsk direction, a group of occupation forces is conducting offensive operations along almost the entire collision line.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy exerted a fiery influence on the units of the Ukrainian troops at the Lyman-Siversk line in order to oust them from their positions and create conditions for an attack on Sloviansk.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy focused on taking full control of Rubizhne and preparing for an offensive on Severodonetsk.

In the Popasna direction, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the Popasna area. It strengthened its troops by moving one battalion tactical group from the Mariupol direction.

In order to build up the air defense system, the enemy deployed additional anti-aircraft missile systems in the temporarily occupied and temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In the Tavriia and Pivdenny Buh directions, the enemy continues to try to improve its tactical position and shelling.

In the Tavriia direction, measures continue to regroup enemy units, increase the components of the fire destruction system, and engineer equipment for replenishment of ammunition and fuel and oil.

In the Pivdenny Buh direction, the invaders are trying to reach the administrative border of Kherson region, looking for weaknesses in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Mykolaiv region, the aggressor conducted aerial reconnaissance using three UAVs. It conducted artillery fire on the positions of Ukrainian units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the air defense of Ukraine hit 10 air targets conducting reconnaissance and correcting the fire of the invaders.